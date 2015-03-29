Tigers too much for Diamond Hawks

UNCW press release

TOWSON, Maryland – Casey Golden collected three hits, including a home run and a double, but Towson scored four runs in the third and three more in the fourth, all with two outs, to beat UNCW and avoid a sweep on Sunday at Schuerholz Park

The Tigers improved to 4-20 overall and 1-5 in the Colonial Athletic Association. UNCW dropped to 18-7 and suffered its first loss in league play to dip to 5-1. The loss also snapped the Seahawks' six-game winning streak.

Towson starter Lee Lawler (2-3) picked up the win, pitching into the eighth innings before making way for the bullpen. Lawler held the Seahawks to eight hits over seven-plus innings, walked one and struck out eight.

Peter Bowles and Colin Gimblet both finished with two hits and scored three runs. Gumblit added two runs batted in with a two-run double. Colin Dyer knocked in four runs to lead the TU lineup.

Golden finished 3-for-4 while Steven Linkous and Zach Shields had two hits apiece. Luke Dunlap hit his second homer of the season, this one coming as a pinch hitter.

UNCW starter Evan Phillips (1-1) suffered the loss, allowing four runs, all unearned, in 2.2 innings. Phillips struck out five, but walked two and hit four batters.

Up next: The Seahawks welcome Tulane to Brooks Field on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. start. It's the first regular season meeting between the two and the first time they will have met since the 2003 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.

How it happened: Towson was knocking on the door in both the first and second innings, but Phillips was able to escape any harm. In the third inning, though, it caught up to him as he retired the first two hitters before surrendering a hit. Phillips hit the next two batters to load the bases. Dyer lifted a fly ball to center field for what would have been the third out, but it was dropped by Golden to clear the bases and give Towson a 3-1 lead.

Inside the box score: The Seahawks were 1-for-10 at the plate with two out … UNCW pitchers allowed Towson to go 6-for-19 with runners on base … UNCW surrendered seven runs with two outs.

Notes: The Seahawks were looking for their first sweep at Schuerholz Park, but were unable to do so … The bottom five hitting spots in the UNCW order were a combined to go hitless in 18 at bats.