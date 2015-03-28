Hammerheads and Kickers finish in a 2-2 tie

Hammerheads Press Release

Wilmington, NC – Wilmington Hammerheads FC equalized 2-2 with the Richmond Kickers at Legion Stadium on Saturday night for their first match of the 2015 USL regular season.

Seconds after kickoff, Hammerheads defender Andrae Campbell wasted no time and made a fast run down the sideline, taking a long shot that was deflected by Richmond goalkeeper Ryan Taylor. Wilmington defender Troy Cole found the back of the net minutes later off a free kick positioned by Justin Moose for the first goal of the season

Eager to equalize with Wilmington, Richmond's Owusu Sekyere attempted at shot that fell wide of the goal 15 minutes into the match. Wilmington's Justin Moose increased Richmond's deficit by two moments later with a goal in the 18th minute, assisted by Campbell. Shots were attempted by both sides as the first half continued, but it was the 41st minute that Richmond's Jalen Robinson found the back of the net after a touch in the box following an inbounds throw from defender Luke Mishu.

Richmond's Matthew Delicâte equalized the score in the 55th minutes off a diving header in the box, giving Hammerheads goalkeeper Larry Jackson little time to react. Wilmington had another free kick attempt on goal soon after attempting to increase the lead in their favor once more, but the kick taken by midfielder Ross Tomaselli aimed directly at goalkeeper Taylor for the save.

In the final moments of stoppage time, Wilmington midfielder Paul Nicholson nearly earned the Hammerheads victory as his shot attempt soared only inches over the crossbar. Wilmington and Richmond each walked off the pitch earning a point in the standings following their 2-2 finish at Legion Stadium.

The Hammerheads are set to host the Charlotte Independence for the first time at Legion Stadium on Friday, April 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET. For more information regarding Wilmington Hammerheads FC, contact (910) 777-2111 or visit www.wilmingtonhammerheads.com.