Freshmen-led Duke in another regional final, beat Utah 63-57

HOUSTON (AP) - Mike Krzyzewski and Duke are one win away from getting back to the NCAA Final Four, this time with a talented group of freshmen.

Justise Winslow 21 points and 10 rebounds for the South Regional's top-seeded Blue Devils in their 63-57 Sweet 16 victory over revived Utah on Friday night.

Duke (32-4) is going to its 20th regional final, the 14th under Coach K for the most by any active coach.

Winslow is one of three freshman starters for Duke, a trio that includes standout big man Jahlil Okafor and guard Tyus Jones, who had 15 points. Okafor has six points and eight rebounds.

Brandon Taylor had 15 points for the Utes (26-9), the No. 5 seed with an at-large berth out of the Pac-12.

The Blue Devils play No. 2 seed Gonzaga (35-2) on Sunday in the South Regional final, with the winner going to Indianapolis.

