Diamond Hawks come from behind to beat Towson 6-5

UNCW Press Release

TOWSON, Md. – Casey Golden had three hits and knocked in three runs as UNCW rallied past Towson for a 6-5 win in 10 innings on Friday in Colonial Athletic Association baseball action at Schuerholz Park.

The Seahawks won their fifth straight and improved to 17-6 overall and 4-0 in the league. The Tigers, meanwhile, dropped to 3-19 and 0-4.

Senior reliever Jordan Ramsey (1-1) earned the win as UNCW rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the eighth inning. Ramsey tossed two shutout innings and allowed just a hit batter over that time.

Golden was joined by Chris Gaffney with three hits while Steven Linkous, Gavin Stupienski and Terence Connelly each added two hits apiece. UNCW out-hit the Tigers, 16-9, but also stranded 13 runners on base. Andy Austin belted his first career homer in his first start of the season, getting the nod at first base.

Bruce Zimmerman (1-2) was saddled with the loss, allowing four runs, three earned, on seven hits over 3.1 innings.

Three Tigers had two hits apiece as AJ Gallo, Chris Henze and Richie Blosser led the TU lineup. Brady Policelli connected on his third homer of the season, a two-run shot in the fifth that gave TU a 3-2 lead.

Up next: UNCW and Towson continue their three-game conference series on Saturday at 2 p.m.

How it happened: Staring a 5-2 deficit in the eighth, UNCW plated three runs on four hits to tie the game. Gaffney and Connelly opened the inning with consecutive singles and were moved into scoring position on Kennard McDowell's sac bunt. Pinch hitter Brian Mims plated the first run with an infield single and a fielder's choice by Linkous loaded the bases. Golden tied the game two batters later with a two-run single. In the 10th, Linkous singled and stole second and moved to third on a TU fielding error. Golden would plate Linkous on another Towson error on a ground ball for the winning run.

Inside the box score: Golden collected three of UNCW's eight two-out hits on the game … Both teams had three two-out RBI's … UNCW reliever Austin Magestro didn't allow a leadoff hitter to reach safely in his 3.1 innings, nor did he allow a two-out hit … UNCW pitchers yielded 14 ground ball outs and rolled three double plays.

Notes: UNCW raised its batting average to .312 and have now turned 26 double plays on the season … Towson stole seven bases on the game … Ramsey has now struck out 29 in 18.2 innings … Stupienski extended his career-long hitting streak to nine games with a first inning single … He also pushed his on-base streak to 18 games … UNCW improved to 2-2 in one-run games … With three runs today in the eighth inning, UNCW has outscored its opponents, 32-5, in that inning … Over its last five games, the Seahawk bullpen has allowed just one run, earned, over 23.1 innings and struck out 29.