UNCW men's basketball honored by NABC

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW first-year men's basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and senior guards Addison Spruill and Freddie Jackson have been recognized by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) for their turnaround season in 2014-15.

Keatts was selected as the NABC UPS Division I All-District coach in District 10 after piloting the Seahawks to a share of the Colonial Athletic Association regular season championship and a berth in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament. The Seahawks finished 18-14 overall and collected their first postseason berth since 2006 following a successful season.

The energetic Keatts took over the Seahawk program last April and made an immediate impact. The Seahawks, who were picked to finish ninth in the 10-team CAA, soared to the top of the CAA standings in February and advanced to the semifinals of the conference tournament in Baltimore. Keatts has already been named the top rookie coach in the nation by Basketball Times and is a finalist for the Joe B. Hall and Ben Jobe Awards from CollegeInsider.com.

Spruill (Pender HS/Currie, N.C.) was named All-District 10 First-Team after starting 30 of 32 games and leading the team in scoring (14.2 points) and rebounding (6.5 rebounds). The 6-4, 225-pound transfer from Brevard College paced the club in scoring 10 times and poured in a career-high 33 points at William & Mary on Jan. 14, 2015. Spruill earned First-Team All-CAA accolades following a spectacular senior campaign with the Seahawks.

Spruill was joined on the All-District 10 First-Team by Damion Lee (Drexel), Marcus Thornton (William & Mary), Scott Eatherton (Northeastern) and Juan'ya Green (Hofstra).

Jackson (New Hanover HS/Wilmington, N.C.) earned All-District 10 Second-Team honors after ranking second behind Spruill in scoring (13.3) and starting 30 contests for the Seahawks. The 6-4, 185-pound backcourt performer was a Second-Team All-CAA selection this year and tied for fifth on the career appearance list by playing in 123 games over four seasons.

Other members of the All-District 10 Second-Team included Ron Curry (James Madison), Terry Tarpey (William & Mary), Ameen Tanksley (Hofstra) and David Walker (Northeastern).