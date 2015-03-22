Stupienski and Bertone power Diamond Hawks past Northeastern

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Gavin Stupienski and Joe Bertone both homered twice and Josh Roberson struck out a season-high seven, as UNCW finished off a sweep of visiting Northeastern on Sunday with a 15-1 win at Brooks Field.

The Seahawks improved to 15-6 and 3-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association with the win in the series finale. NU, meanwhile, dropped to 7-12 and 0-3 with its fifth consecutive loss.

Stupienski and Bertone homered in back-to-back at bats in a six-run fifth inning as UNCW broke open a 2-1 game. The Seahawks finished with 10 extra base hits while setting a season-high with 19 hits. Brian Mims went 3-for-4 and scored twice for UNCW.

Roberson (1-1), meanwhile, pitched a season-high 4.1 innings, allowed one hit and walked one. The freshman inherited a bases-loaded situation in the third inning with two out and closed down the Huskie threat with the first of his seven strikeouts.

NU starter James Mulry (1-4) started strong, but didn't make it out of the six-run fifth. The lefthander was roughed up for six runs on nine hits in 4.1 innings.

The NU lineup was held in check with just four hits on the afternoon with Rob Fonseca collecting two of those hits.

Up next: The Seahawks host East Carolina on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

How it happened: Holding a 2-1 lead in the fifth, UNCW sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs. Zach Shields plated the first run with a sacrifice fly and Casey Golden followed with a RBI double. Stupienski then homered to right to score two more and Bertone followed with an opposite field round tripper off reliever John Amendola to make it 6-1.

Inside the box score: UNCW's 10 extra base hits were a season-high … UNCW held NU hitless with RISP and just 1-for-11 with runners on base … The Seahawks went 7-for-16 with RISP and advanced base runners in 16-of-28 opportunities … UNCW also landed its leadoff hitter on base five times.

Notes: The Seahawks improved to 19-9-1 all-time against NU and 11-1 at Brooks Field … All three wins this weekend were by freshmen, Whitman Barnes (Fri.), Austin Magestro (Sat.) and Roberson (Sun.) … UNCW is 9-3 on this current home stand and will close it out on Tuesday with East Carolina … UNCW's 15 runs were the most scored by either team in the all-time series … Stupienski extended his on-base streak to 16 games and his hitting streak to a team-high seven games … Six doubles and four home runs were also season-highs for UNCW … UNCW out-hit Northeastern, .394-.212 and outscored the Huskies, 29-9.