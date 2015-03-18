Sea Devils run ends in 2nd round of National Tournament

Cape Fear's run in the national tournament came to an end Wednesday afternoon in Hutchinson, Kansas as the No. 23 Sea Devils suffered a season ending 96-85 setback to No. 7 Northwest College out of Powell, Wyoming.

Six-foot, 10-inch sophomore Chris Boucher finished with a triple-double for the Trappers with 29 points, 16 rebounds and 11 blocks, while William Desilien dropped a game-high 30 points in the win.

Northwest jumped out to a 13-4 lead five minutes into the ballgame after Desilien and EJ Hubbard hit back-to-back treys to force a Cape Fear timeout with 14:40 to play in the first half.

The advantage swelled to 11 at the midway point of the opening period and the Trappers took a 45-31 advantage headed into the break.

The Sea Devils responded early in the second half thanks to a big effort from Anthony Vanhook, who closed his run at Cape Fear with a double-double, 31 points and 11 rebounds. Vanhook and TJ Evans helped close the deficit to nine with 13 minutes to go in regulation, but Boucher and Desilien proved to be too much to handle as the duo from Northwest helped guide the team to a 48.1 field goal percentage.

Boucher went 9-of-17 from the floor, with three baskets from behind the arc and 8-of-11 from the free throw line. Desilien hit 16-of-18 foul shots and Daryle Morgan put three Trappers in double figures with 18 points.

Cape Fear shot just 36.3 percent from the field and committed 18 turnovers. Evans finished with 20 points for the Sea Devils and Cordea Wilson closed with 10.

The Sea Devils finished the year with a 24-9 record after clinching back-to-back Region X Championships.