Camels beat Diamond Hawks 13-7

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Kyle Leady had three hits, including a home run, and scored three runs while Cedric Mullins knocked in four runs as 27th-ranked Campbell dealt UNCW a 13-7 loss on Wednesday at Brooks Field.

The Camels ran their record to 18-3 while the Seahawks fell to 12-6.

CU reliever Andrew Witczak (1-0) earned the win, limiting the Seahawks to two runs on three hits over 3.1 innings.

UNCW freshman Josh Roberson (0-1) took the loss after surrendering three runs on four hits in one inning of work out of the bullpen.

Steven Leonard joined fellow Camels Seth LaRue and Cole Hallum with two-hit games.

Luke Dunlap and Casey Golden hit home runs for the Seahawks. Golden finished with two hits while Zach Shields and Kennard McDowell added two hits apiece.

Up next: The Seahawks open Colonial Athletic Association play on Friday with a 6 p.m. start against visiting Northeastern.

How it happened: UNCW tied the game with two runs in the second on a two-out, two-run RBI single by Robbie Thorburn. But in the top of the third, CU collected three runs on four hits off Roberson with Anthony Lopez keying the inning with a two-run double for a 6—3 lead it wouldn't surrender.

Inside the box score: Campbell put its leadoff hitter on base in 5-of-9 innings and scored in three of those innings … UNCW allowed eight, two-out RBI's.

Notes: The loss snapped a five-game winning streak UNCW had in the series … UNCW used eight pitchers in the midweek tilt … Gavin Stupienski extended his on-base streak to 13 straight games … Shields is hitting .500 (7-14) with seven runs scored over his last three games … Jordan Ramsey struck out two to raise his season total to 25 in 14.2 innings (15.3/9 innings)