Cowboys agree to deal with pass rusher Greg Hardy

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

IRVING, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys have made their big play in free agency with defensive end Greg Hardy.

Although Hardy could face a league suspension for violating the NFL's domestic conduct policy, the team said it agreed to terms with the former Carolina Panther on Wednesday.

A person with knowledge of the contract tells The Associated Press it is a one-year deal that could earn him $13.1 million if he meets incentives. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms of the deal were not announced.

