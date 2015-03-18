Annette Lyche named CAA golfer of the week

UNCW Press Release

RICHMOND, Virginia – Junior Annette Lyche (Baerum, Norway) of the UNCW women's golf team has been named as the recipient of the Colonial Athletic Association Women's Golfer of the Week award for the week ending Mar. 17, it has been announced by CAA officials.

It is the second time this year Lyche has been recognized by the CAA. She earned Co-Golfer of the Week notice on Oct. 1 after finishing in second place at the UNCG Forest Oaks Fall Classic.

Playing in her first tournament of the Spring season, Lyche finished in third place at the Clover Cup hosted by Notre Dame last weekend. After shooting a two-over-par 72 in the first round, she fired a 68 in the second round.

Lyche, who carded a 73 in the final round on Sunday, finished with a one-under-par score of 215 in the tournament and was one of three players in the tournament field to finish with a below par score.

Led by Lyche, the Seahawks placed 13th out of 15 teams in a field which featured nationally-ranked opponents such as No. 27 Notre Dame, No. 40 SMU, No. 44 Arizona State and No. 49 East Carolina.

The Seahawks will return to action on Mar. 27-29 when they compete at the LSU Tiger Classic.