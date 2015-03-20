Charges dropped in case of man arrested for child rape

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Citing insufficient evidence to warrant prosecution, the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office has dropped criminal charges against a man arrested for child rape.
James Bader was served warrants at his home in Wilmington in March of 2015. At the time, Wilmington Police said a lot of information about the case could not be released to the public because of the sensitive nature of the investigation. Bader was also charged with indecent liberties with a child, sexual offense with a child and crimes against nature, and placed in the New Hanover County jail under a $1 million bond.
A little more than a year after the charges were filed, they were dismissed following a prosecutor’s review of the case. Bader has since filed a federal lawsuit against the Wilmington Police detective who took out warrants for his arrest.
Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.