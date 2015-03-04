The official pairings for the 2015 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Women's Basketball Championship have been set. (Source: CAA)

RICHMOND, Va. (March 4, 2015) – The official pairings for the 2015 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Women's Basketball Championship have been set. The CAA Championship will be held March 12-15 at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, Md.

First round action will begin on March 12 at 12 p.m. as No. 8 seed Towson University takes on No. 9 seed College of Charleston. The second game of the day will feature No. 7 seed University of Delaware versus No. 10 Northeastern University. CAA.TV will be the online home for live coverage throughout the first day of the championship. Logon using any internet connected device to access live video and stats.

James Madison University, the defending champions, earned the top seed after winning the 2015 CAA Regular Season Championship with a 17-1 league record and a 26-3 overall record. The Dukes will play the winner of the Towson/Charleston game in the first quarterfinal game on March 13 at 12 p.m.

Friday's quarterfinals continue at 2:30 p.m. as fourth-seeded Elon University (18-11; 11-7 CAA) squares off with fifth-seeded UNCW (14-15; 10-8 CAA). Drexel University (20-9; 14-4 CAA) secured the No. 2 seed and will face the winner of the Delaware/Northeastern game at 5 p.m. Hofstra University (18-11; 11-7 CAA) earned the No. 3 seed and takes on No. 6 seed College of William & Mary (15-14; 9-9 CAA) at 7:30 p.m. The American Sports Network (ASN) will be broadcasting all four quarterfinal games.

The semifinals will take place on March 14 at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. with the two winners facing off for the conference title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 15. All three contests will be televised by the Comcast SportsNet family of networks as well as several other regional outlets.

2015 CAA Women's Basketball Championship

March 12-15 – Show Place Arena – Upper Marlboro, Md.

Friday, March 12 – First Round

G1 - #8 Towson vs. #9 College of Charleston – 12 p.m.

G2 - #7 Delaware vs. #10 Northeastern – 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 13 – Quarterfinals

G3 - #1 James Madison vs. Towson/Charleston winner – 12 p.m.

G4 - #4 Elon vs. #5 UNCW– 2:30 p.m.

G5 - #2 Drexel vs. Delaware/Northeastern winner – 5 p.m.

G6 - #3 Hofstra vs. #6 William & Mary – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 14 – Semifinals

G7 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 – 1:00 p.m.

G8 – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 – 3 p.m.

Monday, March 15 - Championship

G9 – Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 – 1 p.m.