High School Basketball Tournament Schedule

No. 5 Rosewood 55, No. 4 East Columbus 49 F

SECOND ROUND GAMESGames to be played Monday March 2ndGIRLS4ASoutheast Guilford 44, Hoggard 52 FNew Hanover71, Athens Drive 77 F3ARockingham 59, Topsail 31 F2AGoldsboro 26, East Bladen 56 FEast Duplin 43, Jordan-Matthews 44 F1AFranklin Academy 53 at Trask 32 FBOYS4ACary 83, Hoggard 92 F/2OT3ASouthern Lee 47, West Brunswick 50 F1AWallace-Rose Hill 45, Whiteville 85 FTHIRD ROUND GAMESGames to be played Tuesday March 3rdGIRLS1A

2A

No. 8 Kinston 48, No. 1 East Bladen 41 F

4A

No. 13 Jack Britt 33, No. 5 Hoggard 36 F



BOYS

1A

No. 25 Pender 65, No. 1 East Carteret 82 F

No. 7 Whiteville 64, No. 2 Voyager Academy 80 F



2A

No. 5 Fairmont 58, No. 4 West Bladen 54 F

3A

No. 6 Hunt 66, No. 3 West Brunswick 28 F

4A

No. 6 Hoggard 56, No. 3 Seventy-First 59 F