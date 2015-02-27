16th-ranked Seminoles beat Diamond Hawks 4-3

UNCW Press Release

TALLAHASSEE, Florida – Gavin Stupienski had two hits, scored once and knocked in a run, but Florida State's DJ Stewart's round tripper in the seventh gave the 16th-ranked Seminoles a 4-3 win over UNCW on Friday at Dick Howser Stadium.

The loss snapped UNCW's season-opening six-game winning streak as the Seahawks dipped to 6-1. It was the second straight win for the Seminoles who improved to 6-3.

Neither starter figured in the decision as FSU lefthander Alec Byrd (1-0) struck out a career-high eight in picking up the win. Freshman righthander Austin Magestro (1-1) was tagged with the loss after surrendering Stewart's homer.

Billy Strode picked up his third save of the season after pitching out of trouble in the ninth.

UNCW starter Nick Monroe and Magestro limited the FSU lineup to three hits, but Monroe walked eight, a career-high, but allowed just three runs, two earned over 4.2 innings. Magestro struck out six and walked one in 3.1 innings of relief.

Dylan Busby drove in two runs for the Seminoles with a single. He walked twice and stole two bases.

Terence Connelly and Corey Dick had two hits apiece for the Seahawks.

Up next: the series continues on Saturday with a 2 p.m. start.

How it happened: DJ Stewart's leadoff homer in the bottom of the seventh was the difference. Stewart belted Magestro's first offering of the inning over the wall in right center for his second home run of the season.

Inside the box score: Both teams combined for six runs in the first three innings before settling down and seeing just one ru over the final six innings … UNCW was 2-for-10 with two outs and landed its leadoff hitter on base just twice in nine innings … Seahawk pitchers combined to allow just one leadoff hitter reach base and just one hit with two out … FSU went 1-for-8 in RBI opportunities and 1-for-9 with runners on base.

Notes: UNCW struck out 16 times in the game, their most since striking out 19 times at San Diego on Mar. 2, 2013 … The teams managed just three hits over the final 5 and 1/2 innings … Zach Shields, Corey Dick and Terence Connelly all extended their on-base streaks to seven games … Connelly stole his first base since 2013 … Magestro raised his strikeout total to 15.