Mobley's school-record 46 leads Seahawks past Delaware

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The Trask Coliseum scoring record went down Thursday night. And, to Delaware's dismay, so did a lot of Brie Mobley's shots.

The sophomore guard from Winter Haven, Fla. exploded for a UNCW women's basketball record-setting 46 points as the Seahawks outlasted the Blue Hens to earn a pivotal 71-68 Colonial Athletic Association victory in overtime on Thursday night.

Led by Mobley, the Seahawks moved into a tie for fifth place in the CAA standings with Delaware and improved to 12-15 overall and 8-8 in the circuit. Meanwhile, the Blue Hens dropped their third straight and fell to 13-14 overall and 8-8 in the CAA.

Mobley scored 30 of her 46 points after the intermission, including all nine of the Seahawks' points in the extra period, as UNCW overcame a 12-point first half deficit to end a nine-game losing streak against the Blue Hens.

Trailing by a 62-55 margin with 3:10 remaining in regulation, Mobley scored the Seahawks' final seven points to force the extra period. After the Blue Hens reclaimed a 66-64 lead on a lay-up by sophomore guard Erika Brown (Paterson Kennedy H.S./Haledon, N.J.) with 3:55 remaining in overtime, Mobley hit a jumper with 3:48 left to even the score at 66-66 and give her the school record.

The Blue Hens regained a two-point advantage on a pair of free throws by sophomore forward Hannah Jardine (St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada) with 3:28 to go, but Mobley answered by scoring the last five points for a 71-68 lead UNCW did not relinquish.

Led by seven points from senior forward Joy Caracciolo (Stonewall Jackson H.S./Manassas, Va.), the Blue Hens built a 20-10 advantage in the opening 11 minutes of the game.

But, the Seahawks scored 10 of the next 14 points, including six points from Mobley, to narrow the gap to 24-20 with 3:27 left in the opening stanza.

Delaware answered by ending the first half on a 10-2 spurt, including five points by Caracciolo, to take a 34-22 cushion into the intermission.

UNCW opened the second half by going on an 11-3 run over the first four minutes to trim the deficit to 37-33 before Delaware answered by scoring 14 of the next 23 points to extend its cushion to 51-42 with 9:16 remaining on a pair of Caracciolo free throws.

The Seahawks battled to close within 54-53 with 6:19 remaining in regulation before an 8-2 spurt by the Blue Hens upped the margin to 62-55 and set the scene for Mobley's heroics.

Mobley was the lone UNCW player to score in double figures. She set a CAA record by making 19 of 25 field goal attempts, including both of her three-point tries, while going 6-for-7 from the free throw line. She also added six rebounds and three steals.

Sophomore forward Ryan Flowers (Millbrook H.S./Hickory, N.C.) grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds for the Seahawks while contributing six points.

Caracciolo led the Blue Hens in the loss by scoring a career-high 26 points, making 9 of 16 shots from the floor along with an 8-for-9 performance at the foul line. Jardine added 16 points with seven rebounds while Brown added 10 points.

The Seahawks will play their final road game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon when they visit the College of Charleston for a 1:00 p.m. Colonial Athletic Association game against the Cougars. The game will be broadcast on the American Sports Network with Mike Gleason and Nate Ross calling the action.