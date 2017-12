NCHSAA High School basketball tournament schedule changes

GIRLS

Class 1A

No. 26 Camden County at No. 7 Trask, 6 p.m. Thursday

No. 29 East Carteret at No. 4 East Columbus, 5 p.m. Thursday

No. 20 Jones Senior at No. 13 Whiteville, 6 p.m. Thursday

No. 18 James Kenan at No. 15 Tarboro, 6 p.m. Thursday

No. 32 Wallace-Rose Hill at No. 1 Gates County, 4 p.m. Thursday

Class 2A

No. 32 Eastern Randolph at No. 1 East Bladen, 5 p.m. Thursday

No. 28 South Columbus at No. 5 Andrews, Thursday

No. 23 Hertford County at No. 10 East Duplin, Thursday

No. 19 West Bladen at No. 14 Currituck County, 6 p.m. Thursday

Class 3A

No. 26 Webb at No. 7 Topsail, 6 p.m. Thursday

No. 32 South Brunswick at No. 1 Eastern Wayne, 5 p.m. Thursday

Class 4A

No. 28 Middle Creek at No. 5 Hoggard, 6 p.m. Thursday

No. 22 Ashley at No. 11 New Hanover, 6 p.m. Wednesday

No. 26 Laney at No. 7 Dudley, 5 p.m. Thursday

BOYS

Class 1A

No. 25 Pender at No. 8 Trask, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

No. 23 Wallace-Rose Hill at No. 10 James Kenan, 6 p.m. Thursday

No. 26 Perquimans at No. 7 Whiteville, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Class 2A

No. 32 North Brunswick at No. 1 Northside, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

No. 31 South Columbus at No. 2 Farmville Central, Thursday

No. 29 East Bladen at No. 4 West Bladen, 7 p.m. Wednesday

No. 20 Southwest Onslow at No. 13 East Duplin, Thursday

Class 3A

No. 30 West Craven at No. 3 West Brunswick, 7 p.m. Thursday

No. 31 Topsail at No. 2 Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Class 4A

No. 27 Overhills at No. 6 Hoggard, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

No. 17 South View at No. 16 New Hanover, Thursday

No. 32 Ashley at No. 1 Garner, 6 p.m. Wednesday