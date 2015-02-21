NCHSAA High School Basketball Tournament Brackets

NCHSAA High School Basketball Brackets1st round games to be played 2/24/2015





4-A EAST

32 Wilmington Ashley (11-11) at 1 Garner Magnet (22-0)

17 Hope Mills South View (14-8) at 16 Wilmington New Hanover (16-6)

25 Southern Alamance (15-7) at 8 Raleigh Broughton (20-2)

24 Wake Forest Heritage (15-7) at 9 Northern Durham (17-5)

28 Fayetteville Jack Britt (13-9) at 5 Durham Jordan (20-2)

21 East Chapel Hill (11-11) at 12 Greenville Rose (14-8)

20 Lumberton (13-9) at Fayetteville E.E. Smith (13-8)

29 Apex Middle Creek (13-9) at 4 Winterville South Central (20-2)

30 Clayton (12-10) at 3 Fayetteville Seventy-First (21-1)

19 Cary Panther Creek (13-9) at Greenville D.H. Conley (16-5)

27 Spring Lake Overhills (14-8) at 6 Wilmington Hoggard (18-4)

22 Durham Riverside (17-5) at 11 Cary (17-5)

26 New Bern (14-8) at 7 Apex (16-6)

23 Southern Pines Pinecrest (17-5) at 10 Knightdale (17-5)

18 Raleigh Leesville Road (14-8) at 15 East Wake (16-6)

31 Cary Green Hope (12-10) at 2 Raleigh Millbrook (21-1)



3-A EAST

32 Pikeville Charles B. Aycock (5-17) at 1 Fayetteville Terry Sanford (21-1)

17 Jacksonville White Oak (15-7) at 16 Asheboro (17-5)

25 Hillsborough Cedar Ridge (13-9) at 8 Eastern Wayne (7-15)

24 Chapel Hill (14-8) at 9 Jacksonville (17-5)

28 Southern Nash (12-10) at 5 Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (16-6)

21 Smithfield-Selma (10-12) at 12 Fayetteville Westover (15-7)

20 Southern Durham (13-9) at 13 Erwin Triton (12-10)

29 West Carteret (12-10) at 4 Eastern Alamance (20-2)

30 West Craven (10-12) at 3 West Brunswick (20-2)

19 Southern Lee (13-9) at 14 Northern Nash (9-12)

27 Nash Central (13-9) at 6 Wilson Hunt (15-7)

22 Wilson Fike (15-7) at 11 Northern Guilford (16-6)

26 Eden Morehead (13-9) at 7 Havelock (12-9)

23 South Johnston (14-8) at 10 Orange (16-6)

18 Rocky Mount (12-7) at 15 Eastern Guilford (18-4)

31 Hampstead Topsail (7-15) at 2 Cleveland (21-1)



2-A EAST

32 North Brunswick (10-12) at 1 Jacksonville Northside (20-1)

17 Siler City Jordan-Matthews (17-5) at 6 Midway (17-5)

25 Kill Devil Hills First Flight (15-7) at 8 Elizabeth City Northeastern (15-5)

24 South Lenoir (17-5) at 9 Warren County (20-2)

28 SouthWest Edgecombe (10-12) at 5 Fairmont (19-3)

21 Durham School of Arts (10-11) at 12 Clinton (17-5)

20 Southwest Onslow (14-8) at 13 East Duplin (11-11)

29 East Bladen (10-12) at 4 West Bladen (19-3)

30 Durham N.C. School of Science and Math (10-12) at 3 Kinston (20-2)

19 Greene Central (15-7) at 14 Wilson Beddingfield (10-10)

27 Roanoke Rapids (11-11) at 6 Burlington Cummings (17-5)

22 Hertford County (10-11) at 11 Bertie (17-5)

26 Red Springs (11-11) at 7 South Granville (17-5)

23 St. Pauls (8-14) at 10 Goldsboro (19-3)

18 Eastern Randolph (16-6) at 15 North Pitt (17-5)

31 South Columbus (10-12) at 2 Farmville Central (20-2)



1-A EAST

32 Princeton (8-14) at 1 East Carteret (22-0)

17 Rosewood (14-7) at 16 Roxboro Community (15-7)

25 Pender (11-11) at 8 Rocky Point Heide Trask (14-8)

24 Neuse Charter (12-10) at 9 Camden (20-2)

28 Franklin Academy (10-12) at 5 Spring Creek (20-2)

21 Kestrel Heights (16-6) at 12 Robersonville South Creek (14-8)

20 Plymouth (17-5) at 13 Southeast Halifax (14-8)

29 Tarboro (7-11) at 4 Weldon (20-2)

30 Raleigh Charter (7-12) at 3 Gates County (20-2)

19 Northampton (10-12) at 14 Pinetown Northside (17-4)

27 Granville Central (10-12) at 6 Riverside (Martin) (17-5)

22 Chocowinity Southside (13-7) at 11 Pamlico (15-7)

26 Perquimans (10-12) at 7 Whiteville (14-5)

23 Wallace-Rose Hill (13-9) at 10 Warsaw James Kenan (15-6)

18 Louisburg (12-9) at 15 Manteo (14-6)

31 Columbia (8-14) at 2 Durham Voyager Academy (22-0)



Girls



4-A EAST

32 Overhills (11-11) at 1 Raleigh Millbrook (22-0)

17 Apex (16-6) at 16 Raleigh Broughton (17-5)

25 Raleigh Leesville Road (14-8) at 8 Scotland (16-6)

24 Raleigh Wakefield (11-11) at 9 Greenville D.H. Conley (12-9)

28 Apex Milddle Creek (13-9) at 5 Wilmington Hoggard (20-2)

21 Greensboro E.E. Smith (15-6) at 12 Southeast Guilford (18-4)

20 Durham Jordan (16-6) at 13 Fayetteville Jack Britt (18-4)

29 East Chapel Hill (9-9) at 4 Hope Mills South View (20-2)

30 Winterville South Central (11-11) at 2 Durham Riverside (20-2)

19 Knightdale (16-6) at 14 Lumberton (17-5)

27 Cary Green Hope (13-8) at 6 Raleigh Athens Drive (19-3)

22 Wilmington Ashley (15-7) at 11 Wilmington New Hanover (19-3)

26 Wilmington Laney (14-8) at 7 Greensboro Dudley (19-3)

23 Southern Pines Pinecrest (13-9) at 10 Durham Hillside (19-3)

18 Holly Springs (17-5) at 15 East Wake (17-5)

31 New Bern (11-11) at 2 Southeast Raleigh (21-1)



3-A EAST

32 South Brunswick (4-15) at 1 Eastern Wayne (22-0)

17 Fayetteville Westover (16-6) at 16 Pikeville C.B. Aycock (17-5)

25 Southern Durham (13-9) at 8 Cameron Union Pines (20-2)

24 South Johnston (14-8) at 9 Pittsboro Northwood (19-3)

28 Rocky Mount (10-9) at 5 Corinth-Holders (17-5)

21 Eastern Guilford (15-7) at 12 West Carteret (16-4)

20 Wilson Fike (10-12) at 13 Wilson Hunt (17-5)

29 Northeast Guilford (11-11) at 4 Chapel Hill (19-2)

30 Lee County (11-11) at 3 Fayetteville Terry Sanford (20-2)

19 Jacksonville (12-10) at 14 Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (18-4)

27 Nash Central (12-10) at 6 Havelock (14-7)

22 Eastern Alamance (14-8) at 11 Cleveland (19-3)

26 Oxford Webb (13-9) at 7 Hampstead Topsail (7-14)

23 Swansboro (14-8) at 10 Rockingham County (19-3)

18 Erwin Triton (13-9) at 15 Burlington Williams (18-4)

31 Eden Morehead (10-12) at 2 Northern Nash (21-0)



2-A EAST

32 Eastern Randolph (10-12) at 1 East Bladen (22-0)

17 Southern Vance (14-8) at 16 Goldsboro (11-7)

25 Dixon (13-9) at 8 Kinston (14-8)

24 Farmville Central (16-6) at 9 Red Springs (13-9)

28 South Columbus (10-10) at 5 High Point T.W. Andrews (21-1)

21 Yanceyville Bartlett Yancey (11-11) at 12 Wilson Beddingfield (17-3)

20 SouthWest Edgecombe (11-11) at 13 Clinton (16-6)

29 Burlington Cummings (11-11) at 4 Bertie (21-1)

30 Elizabeth City Northeastern (9-10) at 3 Bunn (22-0)

19 West Bladen (12-10) at 14 Currituck (14-7)

27 Midway (11-11) at 6 Jacksonville Northside (20-2)

22 North Lenoir (10-12) at 11 Warren County (20-2)

26 South Lenoir (13-9) at 7 Siler City Jordan-Matthews (17-5)

23 Hertford County (9-12) at 10 East Duplin (20-2)

18 Newport Croatan (14-8) at 15 Reidsville (12-7)

31 South Granville (10-12) at 2 North Pitt (22-0)



1-A EAST

32 Wallace-Rose Hill (7-14) at 1 Gates County (22-0)

17 Southeast Halifax (15-6) at 16 Perquimans (18-4)

25 Kestrel Heights (13-9) at 8 Louisburg (9-10)

24 Manteo (12-8) at 9 Lakewood (18-2)

28 Raleigh Charter (9-13) at 5 Rosewood (18-3)

21 North Edgecombe (6-13) at 12 Plymouth (16-6)

20 Jones Senior (12-10) at 13 Whiteville (14-6)

29 East Carteret (9-13) at 4 East Columbus (18-2)

30 Neuse Charter (8-12) at 3 Pamlico (21-1)

19 South Robeson (12-9) at 14 Northwest Halifax (11-7)

27 Princeton (9-13) at 6 Riverside (Martin) (18-4)

22 Ocracoke (16-6) at 11 Lejeune (16-3)

26 Camden (10-12) at 7 Rocky Point Heide Trask (11-11)

23 Weldon (13-6) at 10 Franklin Academy (18-3)

18 Warsaw James Kenan (12-8) at 15 Tarboro (9-12)

31 West Columbus (8-14) at 2 Roxboro Community (21-1)



