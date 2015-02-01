UNCW women fall at home to Drexel

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Entering Sunday's Colonial Athletic Association game against Drexel, the UNCW women's basketball team knew its opportunities would be limited against the league's top scoring defense.

Unfortunately, the Seahawks (8-13, 4-6) were unable to take advantage of those opportunities as the Dragons (14-7, 8-2) limited UNCW to just 14 second half points en route to winning a 61-44 decision at Trask Coliseum.

The Dragons, who won for the sixth time in their last seven games, extended their winning streak over the Seahawks while handing UNCW its second straight loss.

Drexel, which did not trail in the victory, sprinted out to a quick 10-2 lead in the first four minutes of the opening half. UNCW used a 13-6 run over the next eight minutes to trim the deficit to 16-15 with 8:10 remaining after back-to-back lay-ups from senior guard Kelva Atkins (Granville Central H.S./Stem, N.C.).

But, a 7-2 surge by the Dragons, including five points from freshman guard Florence Ouattara (Tiassale, Ivory Coast), extended their advantage to 23-17 with 5:47 left in the period. Drexel continued to build its lead and led by as many as nine points before UNCW scored six of the final nine points to trim the margin to 36-30 at the intermission.

After the Seahawks narrowed the gap to 38-33 with 17:55 remaining in the second half on a traditional three-point play by junior guard Shatia Cole (Myrtle Beach H.S./Myrtle Beach, S.C.), the Dragons put the game out of reach by scoring 11 of the next 13 points for a 49-35 cushion they did not relinquish.

Junior guard Rachel Pearson (Archbishop Carroll H.S./West Chester, Pa.) led Drexel to the victory by scoring 13 points after making 5 of 13 shots from the floor, including a 3-for-9 effort from three-point range. Ouattara also contributed 10 points off the bench.

Atkins scored a game-high 16 points, including 13 in the first half, for the Seahawks with four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Meanwhile, Cole added 11 points with four rebounds and two assists.

The Seahawks will be idle until next Sunday, Feb. 8, when they travel to the University of Delaware for a 2:00 p.m. CAA contest against the Blue Hens at the Bob Carpenter Center. Meanwhile, the Dragons will host William & Mary on Friday, Feb. 6 at 7:00 p.m.