Derek Brunson KO's Ed Herman

It was a fight a month and a half in the making, and Derek Brunson didn't waste any time beating Ed Herman.

28 seconds into the first round Brunson stunned Herman with a left hand sending him back into the cage. Brunson pounced on Herman hitting him with a combination of punches before the fight was finished in just 36 seconds.

"He has been around for a long time. The whole time I was thinking he has been in the UFC for 8 years. To fight a guy like that and finish a guy like that. Gold be to glory" said Brunson talking about fighting Herman, the long time UFC veteran.

It was a history victory for Brunson, he becomes just the fourth fighter in history to knockout and submission wins in under one minute.

Brunson and Herman had been scheduled to fight in December, but Brunson came down with food poisoning on the day of the fight and had to back out.

With the victory the Hoggard graduate improves to 13-3, 4-1 in the UFC.

