Derek Brunson ready for battle with Ed Herman

It's not been a typical training camp for mixed martial artist Derek Brunson as he gets ready for Saturday's fight against Ed Herman. The Wilmington native has dealt with some adversity.

Brunson was schedule to fight Herman back in December, but the fight was called off at the last minute after Brunson came down with food poisoning. So instead of spending several weeks at Jackson MMA in New Mexico, training with the best fighters in the world, Brunson has been working out in Wilmington.

"The training out there is better, but when I am here I have to be a little more assertive because I have to arrange things and make sure they run smoothly" said Brunson.

Brunson's opponent, Ed Herman has plenty of experience in the octagon; he is 9-7-1 in the UFC.

"He is a tough hungry veteran, a gritty guy that keeps coming for it, that is always in pretty good shape."

Brunson is 3-1 since joining the UFC, and is looking to make it back-to-back wins since losing to Yoel Romero. Since that loss he is rededicated himself making sure he is in top condition.

"I am in a really important stage of my career where I can break into the top 10, or just be one of the other guys in the UFC. So I am taking all the steps to know that I am 100 percent ready every time I step out there."

Saturday night's fight can be seen on Fox Sports 1 starting at 8pm

