STORM RECAP and FIRST ALERT FORECAST: dry but cold in wake of winter storm

Wilmington will make a run at record lows over the next few nights. (Source: WECT)

Finally warmer temperatures return by the end of the weekend and carry into next week. (Source: WECT)

Frigid temperatures carry tonight running close to record lows! Wind chill values will be in the single digits. (Source: WECT)

Arctic high pressure will bring drier but continued cold weather through Saturday. Please continue to care for cold-sensitive people, pets, plants, and pipes! Finally, a warming trend will develop for Sunday and continue into next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Clear and frigid tonight with near record lows in the teens. Wind chill values will reach the single digits so a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 3-10 AM Friday. Afternoon slush on roads will become black ice, which will make for dangerous and slippery conditions on many area roads.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY DETAILS: Despite plenty of sunshine, high temperatures will only reach the 20s and 30s. Frigid low temperatures in the 10s or possibly single digits will linger Friday and Saturday night. Be alert to nighttime wind chills in the single digits!

LONG RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Hang on for relatively milder highs in the 40s and 50s for Sunday and into much of next week! Mostly dry conditions will primarily rule although Monday and Tuesday may foster a few showers.

STORM RECAP: As expected, most of the Cape Fear Region netted a coating to three inches of ice and snow late Wednesday. Also as expected, a few spots "overperformed" - parts of eastern Brunswick, northern New Hanover and Pender counties in this case. Watha: 4.4". Leland: 4.2". Wrightsboro: 3.4". WECT Studios: 2.2". Snows Cut: 1.1". Whiteville: 1.0". Evergreen: 0.2".

