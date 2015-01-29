First Alert Forecast:rain chances rise to start the week

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Expect mostly dry skies Saturday night and patchy fog early Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, clouds will begin to increase as well as rain chances. (Source: WECT)

The mild stretch of weather continues through Sunday as morning temperatures will start in the 60s. (Source: WECT)

A cold front will bring a spell of seasonably cool temperatures - but not until Tuesday! In the meantime, a summery ridge of high pressure will deliver more unseasonably toasty temperatures Sunday.

SUNDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Through the afternoon, enjoy partly sunny skies and south breezes which will help fuel high temperatures to the upper 70s. By the evening, clouds will begin to increase along with the chance for showers. Nighttime low will be in the mild lower 60s.

MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Rain chances ramp up to a healthy 50% as a cold front crosses the region. Afternoon temperatures will hover 70 degrees and low temperatures will be in the 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Cooler 60s return Tuesday under partly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. A gradual warming trend will last Wednesday through Friday and rain chances will range from 30-40%. By next weekend, expect seasonably cool 60s and mostly sunny skies.

