First Alert Forecast: wintry Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the next warm up

By Wednesday afternoon expect mainly rain showers with a few flurries mixing in. (Source: WECT)

Potential snow accumulation appears generally limited Wednesday. For places like the Wilmington Metro area, the most likely outcomes are either no snow accumulation or a dusting of snow. (Source: WECT)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Blade county and inland Pender county effective from 4am to 7pm Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

A high pressure system will deliver dry and slightly milder weather for Tuesday. A dynamic but speedy and moisture-starved storm system will bring falling temperatures and a fleeting chance of precipitation Wednesday. Another warming trend is likely to develop between Thursday and the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for inland Pender and Bladen counties from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

TUESDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Expect clouds to increase tonight but rain chances will remain at 0%. Low temperatures are projected to be in the middle and low 30s amid light north breezes.

WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Expect mostly cloudy skies. A passing rain or light snow shower (limited accumulation, if any) will be possible for the afternoon or evening. Amid northwest breezes, temperatures will fight to the 40s Wednesday afternoon before tanking to near 20 late Wednesday night.

EXTENDED FORECAST DETAILS: Despite abundant sunshine, temperatures will struggle through the 30s to, at best, 40s Thursday. Friday will start in the freezing-cold 20s but slightly milder 50s are likely under bright skies for the afternoon. Even milder 60s could mix in over the weekend and early next week. Rain chances will remain at 0% Thursday through Sunday, then slightly increasing to 20% Monday and Tuesday.

