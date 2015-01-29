First Alert Forecast: wintry precipitation grazes Brunswick, New Hanover coasts early Friday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features a chilly and dry Friday (after a very early morning brush with wintry precipitation), a sunny and ever-so-slightly milder Saturday, and then consistent bitter-cold into the new year. (Source: WECT)

As expected, very light wintry precipitation is scraping the Brunswick County and New Hanover County coasts early Friday morning. The National Weather Service carries a Winter Weather Advisory for these areas through 9 a.m. (Source: WECT)

A deep jet stream trough will favor continued intrusions of frigid air into the Carolinas into the new year. Please keep cold-sensitive people, pets, plants, and pipes top-of-mind - especially during the nights! Snow chances hinge on the availability of limited moisture and are thus far less certain than the cold.

The National Weather Service carries a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of Brunswick and New Hanover counties through midday. Pockets of very light rain or sleet could generate localized slick spots on roads or walkways. Thankfully, most of the precipitation will fall over the ocean or push offshore quickly.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: A stray shower or rain or sleet is possible early but the vast majority of times and places should be dry under partly sunny skies. Winds will be remain northerly around 10 mph and, given the chilly flow, temperatures will struggle to highs in the mid 40s. For perspective: the average high is 57.

LONG RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Saturday will start with cold 20s but, with sun, 40s and even a few 50s ought to be reachable by the afternoon. Daily highs are likely to be in the more jarring 30s to near 40 from New Years Eve to New Years Day and into much of next week... and nights will regularly ping the 20s or even 10s in that time!

Doing a #polarplunge on New Years Day? "Dr. Medwick" says be careful! Hypothermia is going to be a real concern with water temps in the lower 50s, frigid air, and brisk winds. Get in, get out, and get warm!!! #WECTwx #ilmwx @medwick pic.twitter.com/hE18G2rT6u — WECT Weather (@WECTWeather) December 28, 2017

