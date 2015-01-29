First Alert Forecast: brisk start, mild finish to weekend

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your Azalea Festival activity grades for the weekend are very good, but may be a bit chilly first thing Saturday morning. (Source: WECT)

Afternoon highs for your Saturday are a bit cooler than average, but still pleasant amid sunny skies. (Source: WECT)

A cool high pressure system will settle over the Carolinas this weekend. Temperatures will start the forecast period a hair cooler than average for early April, but a warming trend will develop late in the weekend and early next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Expect baseline winds of 8-12 mph. A few 20+ gusts are possible this evening, but winds begin to calm, so wind chill becomes less of a factor. Temperatures fall back overnight through the 50s and 40s and ultimately into the upper 30s before daybreak, under mostly clear skies.

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: A lengthy dry steak is likely. Enjoy sun and tamer winds this weekend. Daytime highs will grow from the cool 60s on Saturday to the milder 70s by Sunday or next week. Expect nighttime lows in the chilly 40s this weekend with 50s for much of next week. Spot shower or storm chances return late next week.

