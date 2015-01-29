First Alert Forecast: wintry for the remainder of 2017

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features cold weather right into the New Year! Tuesday and Saturday will be the warmest days, but even they may not crack 50. (Source: WECT)

Patchy light rain is possible Wednesday morning. Temperatures could be cold enough for some very light freezing rain to mix in, especially north of Bladenboro and Burgaw. (Source: WECT)

Under partly to mostly sunny skies and amid light, mainly northeasterly breezes, temperatures are likely to crest in the 40s to, at most, lower 50s for Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

The forecast is cold! Average late-December highs and lows are mid 50s and mid 30s, respectively, but temperatures are likely to fall short of these benchmarks through New Years. One or more weak low pressure systems may provide a few quick bouts of precipitation, too...

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: After beginning in the freezing-cold upper 20s and lower 30s near and shortly after daybreak, sunshine ought to give readings a boost to the upper 40s and lower 50s for the afternoon. Winds will be less aggressive than on Christmas: mainly 0 to 10 mph from the north or east.

TUESDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Expect thickening clouds and a chance of drizzle or light rain could develop after midnight. Most spots will have temperatures between 33 and 39, but a few spots near and north of Burgaw and Bladenboro could ping 32 so, there, a small chance of an extremely light ice glazing is possible.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: A weak low pressure system will be in-position to bring widespread clouds and patches of mainly light rain. Amid nippy northerly winds of mainly 5 to 15 mph, temperatures will likely struggle through the 30s to, at most, 40s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variable clouds. A patch of rain or sleet is possible, but even should it occur, the intensity, distribution, and impacts each precipitation type might have is too early to define. Temperatures are likely to continue to be quite cold with 30s to, at most, 40s.

NEW YEARS WEEKEND HIGHLIGHTS: Expect more cold conditions with daytime temperatures in the 30s and 40s and nighttime temperatures easily slipping into the 20s. At this time, dry or mostly dry weather is expected for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.