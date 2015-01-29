First Alert Forecast: wintry for Christmas week

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

There may be a possibility for wintry weather toward the end of the week but right now it is still too early to determine specific details.(Source: WECT)

Expect mostly sunny and dry days for Christmas Day and Tuesday before rain chances increase towards the end of the week. (Source: WECT)

Your Christmas morning forecast will feature temperatures mainly in the 40s, northwest winds and mostly sunny skies. (Source: WECT)

After a Saturday that featured a high of 72 and a Christmas Eve filled with mild showers, much colder air will rule the Cape Fear Region for Christmas and the week that follows. Dry weather is likely early in the week. Later in the week, precipitation will become possible as a low pressure system arrives from the Deep South.

CHRISTMAS EVE DETAILS: The chance for showers will linger through the afternoon and evening hours. Skies will begin to break up overnight tonight and showers will begin to taper off as a cold front moves offshore. Temperatures will gradually fall to the 50s and eventually 40s overnight with southwest winds around 10-15 mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY FORECAST DETAILS: Merry Christmas to you and yours if you're celebrating! Have a happy and safe day! Enjoy sunny or mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will likely start the day in the 40s and then crest in the lower and mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds of mainly 10 to 20 mph will have a chilly bite to them.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect temperatures in the freezing-cold upper 20s and lower 30s near and shortly after daybreak. Sunshine ought to give readings a boost to the 40s and 50s for the afternoon, though. Winds should be less aggressive than on Christmas: mainly 0 to 10 mph from the north or east.

LONGER RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Clouds could deliver patchy rain, freezing rain, and sleet Thursday into Friday... though the intensity, distribution, and impacts each precipitation type might have is far too early to define. Temperatures in this period are likely to be quite cold with 30s to, at most, 40s.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.