First Alert Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of southeast NC

Some very light icing is possible overnight north of Burgaw to Whiteville line. (Source: WECT)

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued valid 1 AM Wednesday to 9 AM Wednesday for; Bladen, Columbus, and Inland Pender Counties

The forecast is cold! Average late-December highs and lows are mid 50s and mid 30s, respectively, but temperatures will fall short of these benchmarks through New Years. One or more weak low pressure systems may provide a few quick bouts of precipitation, too...

TUESDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Expect thickening clouds and a chance of drizzle or light rain could develop after midnight. Most spots will have temperatures between 31 and 37, so, there, a small chance of sleet pellets or an extremely light ice glazing exists. The light icing threat is highest north of Burgaw to Whiteville line.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: A weak low pressure system will be in-position to bring widespread clouds and patches of mainly light rain. Amid nippy northerly winds of mainly near 10 mph, temperatures will likely struggle through the 30s to, at most, lower 40s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect lots of clouds. A patch of rain or sleet is possible, but even should it occur, the intensity, distribution, and impacts each precipitation type might have is too early to define. Temperatures are likely to continue to be quite cold with 30s to, at most, 40s.

NEW YEARS WEEKEND HIGHLIGHTS: Expect more cold conditions with daytime temperatures in the 30s and 40s and nighttime temperatures easily slipping into the 20s. At this time, dry or mostly dry weather is expected for Saturday and Sunday. There is a risk of a few chilly light showers on New Year's Day.

