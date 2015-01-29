First Alert Forecast: sunny and warm Wednesday, late-week storm chance

A high pressure system will deliver pleasant spring weather to the Cape Fear Region Tuesday and Wednesday. A storm system will affect our late Thursday to early Friday forecast.More >>
Hurricane Preparedness Week is your time to prepare for a potential land-falling tropical storm or hurricane. Officials are reminding you that updating your insurance is an important part of preparing.More >>
The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.More >>
Southeastern North Carolina's primary NOAA Doppler weather radar, located near Shallotte, Brunswick County, will be offline for most of the week of February 20.More >>
The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Brunswick County Wednesday.More >>
