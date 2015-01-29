First Alert Forecast: sunny and warm Wednesday, late-week storm chance

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

The mild temperature trend lasts through Thursday until the next cold front passes. Unseasonably cool temperatures will start the weekend. (Source: WECT)

Dry conditions will continue through the midweek. The next chance for showers and storms arrives Thursday into Friday. (Source: WECT)

A high pressure system will deliver pleasant spring weather to the Cape Fear Region through Wednesday. A storm system will affect our late Thursday to early Friday forecast. Lower rain chances and slightly cooler-than-average temperatures appear likely to build for the weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect mostly clear conditions for the rest of the afternoon and through the evening tonight. Low temperatures will likely be in the middle to upper 50s with westerly breezes.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy mainly clear skies and light west or northwest breezes. The offshore flow will promote lower humidity levels than recent days. Daily highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows are projected to be in the upper 50s and low 60s under clear skies.

LATE WEEK FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variable clouds. The risk of showers or gusty storms will grow from near 30% Thursday to near 70% Thursday night and early Friday before rapidly decreasing. Daytime temperatures will swell to the 70s to around 80 amid an aggressive south wind. Cooler northwest breezes will begin to flow by Friday evening.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Saturday and Sunday are likely to have mostly sunny skies and a low chance for showers. In this period, expect daytime temperatures in the 60s and 70s and nighttime lows in the cool 50s. Temperatures ought to slowly build back toward 80 next week.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!