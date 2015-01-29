First Alert Forecast: widespread heat, weekend storms likely

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Shower and storm activity will peek over the weekend before dry and cooler air filters into the Carolinas. (Source: WECT)

Expect another hot and humid start to the weekend along with isolated storms in the afternoon and evening. (Source: WECT)

A seasonably hot and humid summer air mass will bathe the Cape Fear Region into the weekend. Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy and the approach of a front will boost rain chances at times. Following the front, a dose of marginally cooler air with lower rain chances appears possible if not likely by the middle of next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect variable clouds. The risk of a pop-up shower or heavy thunderstorm is low, around 20%. Temperatures will likely stay in the middle to lower 70s overnight with elevated humidity.

WEEKEND FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the lower 90s and mid 80s but it will feel close to the triple digits once humidity is added into the mix. Rain and storm chances increase to 40-50%, some storms could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. Overnight lows are projected to be in the 70s .

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Leftover shower chances of 30% are on the board for Monday and Tuesday but chances ought to sink to near 10% by midweek. Also by midweek: temperatures and humidity levels are likely to shrink a bit... with nightly lows in the comfy 60s possible.

TROPICS: The rainy remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy will continue to lift through the Mid-South and central Appalachians between Friday and Saturday. The presence of these remnants will bolster moisture supplies all over the South, really. Meanwhile, new tropical storm development is not likely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin Friday or Saturday.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.