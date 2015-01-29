First Alert Forecast: widespread heat, very few cooling storms

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features the highest storm chances from the weekend through Tuesday. The lower storm chance days - Wednesday through Friday - ought to be the hottest with 100+ heat index values possible. (Source: WECT)

Outside of any stray cooling storms that manage to pop, heat index values are on-track to soar to the deep 90s and even triple-digits Wednesday afternoon. Stay cool and hydrated... and look out for neighbors and pets! (Source: WECT)

A hot high pressure ridge will deliver at or above-average temperatures and stressful heat index values... and allow for very few cooling and drenching pop-up storms between Wednesday and Friday. A low pressure system will bring a slight uptick in storm chances and, accordingly, a slight cooling trend into the weekend.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly to mostly sunny skies, light southwest breezes, and afternoon highs ranging from the mid 90s inland to near 90 at the beach. Heat index values could make a play for the 100 to 105 range, so please stay hydrated! Chance for a cooling pop-up storm: a relatively slim 20 to 30%.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Thursday and Friday will feature more heat with highs mainly in the lower and mid 90s and heat index values possibly spiking to near 105. Storm chances will be slim, but not zero, on these hot and humid days. Higher 40 to 50% storm chances and lower daily highs - in the 80s - are likely by Sunday.

TROPICS: New tropical storm formation is not expected in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea - Wednesday through Friday. The remnants of Tropical Depression Four are unlikely to reorganize between Puerto Rico and Bermuda, but they will have our attention through the remainder of the week... just in case.

