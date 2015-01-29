First Alert Forecast: seasonable finish to weekend

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Enjoy sunshine and seasonable temperatures this afternoon. A nice warming trend will continue into the new work week. (Source:WECT)

Seasonable temperatures return Sunday while high pressure will provide dry and sunny conditions. By the beginning of next week, a warming trend will fall in place providing above normal temperatures for most of the week. Rain chances remain at zero although a few spotty showers are possible in the latter half of the week as a weak cold front passes through the region.

SUNDAY: Enjoy mostly sunny skies and warmer daytime temperatures. Highs are projected to be in the low 70s with calm southeast breezes, lows in the 50s.

A PEEK INTO NEXT WEEK: Many will likely swap their sweatshirts and pants for t-shirts and shorts. Enjoy abundant sunshine and daytime highs the milder in the middle and upper 70s. Expect nighttime lows in the 50s for much of next week. Spot shower or storm chances (around the 10-20 percent range) return later next week.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!