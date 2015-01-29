First Alert Forecast: wet weather to make its exit, temps remain cool

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Cold weather for the most part over the next five days with a slight warming trend to start the work week. (Source: WECT)

Areas east of Raleigh fall squarely in the primarily rain category with this event. (Source: WECT)

Rain/snow line for this event runs from the Triangle to near Charlotte. (Source: WECT)

A wintry and wet storm system will begin to move out of the Carolinas Saturday. Despite the dreary conditions, the ran has helped make up a short-term rain deficit for many spots in the Lower Cape Fear region.

SATURDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Saturday will have stubborn clouds, a 50% chance for leftover rain, and highs mainly in the 40s again. Expect partial clearing and significant drying Saturday night with lows around 30.

SUNDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Sunday will feature a first-time-in-a-long-time rain chance of 0% but, despite some long-awaited sun, highs only mainly in the 40s.

A PEEK INTO NEXT WEEK: Monday will likely begin with frigid 20s to near 30 degree lows but sun ought to promote gentler 50s by the afternoon. Tuesday's high should warm into the upper 50s before plunging back to the lower 40s with the next Arctic surge on Wednesday. More cool weather is likely to end the work week. Lows will dip into the 30s most nights with 20s a good bet Wednesday night. Rain chances will be low. For perspective: average highs for the second week of December are near 60 degrees.

TROPICS: The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ended November 30. Off-season tropical storm development is rare, but if a system were to develop in December, it would get the name "Sean". Take a look back at the awfully active 2017 season HERE.

