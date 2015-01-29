First Alert Forecast:wet start to summer, tropics remain active

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Summer arrived Wednesday at 12:24 a.m. Temperatures will continue to hover around 90 degrees the next few days. (Source: WECT)

Tropical Storm Cindy is in-position to bring additional heavy, gusty showers to the northern Gulf Coast. Flooding will remain a possibility through week's end. (Source: WECT)

Tropical moisture will continue to stream over the Carolinas Thursday. Expect humidity, clouds, showers, and locally heavy thundershowers. (Source: WECT)

Summer officially arrived at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday. A slow-moving front will use the moisture to generate elevated rain chances Wednesday. Much of the remainder of the forecast period features relatively lower rain chances.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect plenty of clouds and scattered showers. Light and variable southwest breezes will stir the muggy air only slightly. Temperatures are likely to hover in the lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Daily high temperatures are likely to swell to the upper 80s and lower 90s by the weekend. Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms will operate in the seasonable 30-40% range Thursday through Sunday and near a healthier 50% Monday.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Bret has degenerated to a remnant system in the Caribbean. The third tropical storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Cindy, will bring torrential rain to much of the northern Gulf Coast region Wednesday... and its remains will bolster rain chances across the Mid-South Thursday and Friday.

