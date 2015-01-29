First Alert Forecast:wet start to summer, tropics remain active - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast:wet start to summer, tropics remain active

By: Kellie McGlynn, Meteorologist
Connect
Tropical moisture will continue to stream over the Carolinas Thursday. Expect humidity, clouds, showers, and locally heavy thundershowers. (Source: WECT) Tropical moisture will continue to stream over the Carolinas Thursday. Expect humidity, clouds, showers, and locally heavy thundershowers. (Source: WECT)
Tropical Storm Cindy is in-position to bring additional heavy, gusty showers to the northern Gulf Coast. Flooding will remain a possibility through week's end. (Source: WECT) Tropical Storm Cindy is in-position to bring additional heavy, gusty showers to the northern Gulf Coast. Flooding will remain a possibility through week's end. (Source: WECT)
Summer arrived Wednesday at 12:24 a.m. Temperatures will continue to hover around 90 degrees the next few days. (Source: WECT) Summer arrived Wednesday at 12:24 a.m. Temperatures will continue to hover around 90 degrees the next few days. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Summer officially arrived at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday.  A slow-moving front will use the moisture to generate elevated rain chances Wednesday. Much of the remainder of the forecast period features relatively lower rain chances.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect plenty of clouds and scattered showers.  Light and variable southwest breezes will stir the muggy air only slightly. Temperatures are likely to hover in the lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Daily high temperatures are likely to swell to the upper 80s and lower 90s by the weekend. Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms will operate in the seasonable 30-40% range Thursday through Sunday and near a healthier 50% Monday.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Bret has degenerated to a remnant system in the Caribbean. The third tropical storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Cindy, will bring torrential rain to much of the northern Gulf Coast region Wednesday... and its remains will bolster rain chances across the Mid-South Thursday and Friday.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Inside WECT.comMore>>

  • First Alert Weather Tools

    First Alert Weather Tools

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:03 GMT
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>

  • First Alert Weather NewsFirst Alert Weather NewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast:wet start to summer, tropics remain active

    First Alert Forecast:wet start to summer, tropics remain active

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 2:17 PM EDT2017-06-21 18:17:26 GMT
    Tropical moisture will continue to stream over the Carolinas Thursday. Expect humidity, clouds, showers, and locally heavy thundershowers. (Source: WECT)Tropical moisture will continue to stream over the Carolinas Thursday. Expect humidity, clouds, showers, and locally heavy thundershowers. (Source: WECT)

    The season has changed, but the humidity remains. A slow-moving front will use the moisture to generate elevated rain chances Wednesday.

    More >>

    The season has changed, but the humidity remains. A slow-moving front will use the moisture to generate elevated rain chances Wednesday.

    More >>

  • NOAA releases 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

    NOAA releases 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

    Thursday, May 25 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-05-25 16:29:18 GMT

    NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

    More >>

    NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

    More >>

  • Hurricane cone-ology

    Hurricane cone-ology

    Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.

    More >>

    Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly