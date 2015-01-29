First Alert Forecast: wet and wintry

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Through Thursday, Wilmington has recorded just over 0.6 inches of rain. The final tally for the Port City and essentially all surrounding areas could be two or three times that. A soaker! (Source: WECT)

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast headlines a slow drying trend between Friday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain chilly through the weekend and for much of next week, too. (Source: WECT)

Your cloud and "future radar" model continues to support widespread cold rain for the southern and eastern Carolinas and wet snow for the northern and western Carolinas Friday. (Source: WECT)

A wintry and wet storm system will continue to target the Carolinas into Saturday. Between Monday and Thursday, Wilmington officially recorded 0.62" of rain and, by the time this soggy system finally exits, tallies of two or three times that are possible for not only Wilmington but all area communities. Quite simply: a good soaking!

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect dark clouds, periods of rain, north winds around 10 mph, and chilling temperatures in the 40s for most if not all of the day. Use caution if you're traveling north and west of Fayetteville or Goldsboro: there, temperatures in the 30s could support a switch-over to wet snow.

WEEKEND FORECAST DETAILS: Saturday will have stubborn clouds, a 50% chance for leftover rain, and highs mainly in the 40s again. Expect partial clearing and significant drying Saturday night with lows around 30. Sunday will feature a first-time-in-a-long-time rain chance of 0% but, despite some long-awaited sun, highs only mainly in the 40s.

A PEEK INTO NEXT WEEK: Monday will likely begin with frigid 20s but sun ought to promote gentler 50s by the afternoon. The midweek period will have low shower chances and daytime temperatures mainly in the 40s and 50s. For perspective: average highs for the second week of December are near 60 degrees.

TROPICS: The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ended November 30. Off-season tropical storm development is rare, but if a system were to develop in December, it would get the name "Sean". Take a look back at the awfully active 2017 season HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.