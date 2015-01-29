Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: wet and warm Friday, big changes for the weekend

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast showcases unseasonably mild temperatures to start and then much cooler weather for the middle and latter periods. The highest rain chances will be from Thursday through Friday night. (Source: WECT)

This is your composite model view for 5 a.m. Friday. It is representative of how the weather will be for the Thursday and Friday in general: clouds, a risk of showers, balmy south breezes, and unseasonably mild temperatures. (Source: WECT)

An approaching cold front will bring unseasonably warm and, at times, wet and stormy conditions for Friday and Friday night. Chillier and drier weather is likely to return for the weekend and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Variably or mostly cloudy skies could produce scattered showers and isolated heavy, gusty storms. Please stay alert. Expect highs mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s amid feisty south breezes of 10+ mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Variably or mostly cloudy skies could produce scattered showers and isolated heavy, gusty storms. Please stay alert. Expect lows mainly in the upper 40s and lower 50s amid aggressive south or west breezes of 10+ mph.

WEEKEND FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect mainly dry skies. Temperatures will likely climb to the 50s Saturday and fall to the 30s Saturday night. Nippy 40s and 20s are sensible targets for Sunday and Monday's days and nights, respectively.

