First Alert Forecast: wet and warm Christmas Eve, cool and dry Christmas Day

As the anticipated cold front cross the area, showers will be present for much of the day Sunday before clearing out for Christmas Day. (Source: WECT)

As the anticipated cold front continues to moves through the area, expect a rainy but warm Christmas Eve. Following the front's passage, a spell of seasonably chilly weather is likely for Christmas Day and the upcoming week. Here is your forecast for...

CHRISTMAS EVE: Expect cloudy or variably cloudy skies. An isolated to scattered coverage of showers is possible. Temperatures ought to remain slightly above-average - in the 50s and 60s through most of the day - amid light southwest or variable breezes. Clouds will gradually clear tonight, lows will mainly be in the 40s amid southwest breezes.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Any shower activity will likely have departed by dawn. Dry or mostly dry conditions are expected with partly sunny or sunny skies, light northwest winds, morning temperatures mainly in the 40s, and afternoon highs in the 50s. Lows temperatures will fall to the upper 20s and low 30s with crisp north or northwest wind.

THE LONG RANGE: Tuesday and most of Wednesday will likely be dry with daytime temperatures in the 40s to, at most, 50s. Freezing-cold temperatures are possible for the night in between. The late-week period looks cold under clouds with a risk of showers return midweek through next weekend.

MERRY CHRISTMAS from your First Alert Weather Team! We appreciate your trust. If you're celebrating, have a happy and safe time! ...and remember to keep your jacket and WECT Weather App handy as you navigate the holiday week ahead.

