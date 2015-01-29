Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: wet and mild Monday, sharply cooler by Monday night

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast showcases a warm and wet Monday, a much cooler and dreary Tuesday, and a temperature rebound amid clouds, spotty showers, and a chance of fog later in the week. (Source: WECT)

Just ahead of a cold front, most of Monday will have warm-for-February temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Widespread clouds and at least a scattered coverage of showers make sense with the front in the area. (Source: WECT)

A cold front will focus clouds and showers on the Cape Fear Region Monday and Tuesday. The front will quickly replace above-average temperatures Monday with below-average temperatures Tuesday. For reference: average mid-February high temperatures are lower 60s.

MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect cloudy or foggy skies, numerous showers, and isolated thundershowers. Isolated cases of poor-drainage flooding are possible. Severe storms are not especially likely. Balmy southwest winds of around 10 mph will promote highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect continued cloudy or foggy skies and scattered to numerous showers. Nippy northeast winds of mainly 10 to 20 mph will draw temperatures sharply downward to a much chillier 40s and 50s baseline.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect a return to partly sunny skies from Valentine's Day Wednesday into the weekend. A return to daytime temperatures at least as high as the 60s is likely, too. Daily shower chances will operate between 20 and 30% through the period.

