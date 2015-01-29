First Alert Forecast: wet and cool Wednesday, seasonable heat to return for the weekend

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast continues to feature rainy and cool weather for Wednesday and part of Thursday, a mostly sunny and seasonably warm Friday and Saturday, and a partly sunny and hotter Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

Your local rain model suggests widespread amounts of mainly 0.1 to 0.5 inches Wednesday. Note: locally higher and lower amounts will be possible along the coast and inland, respectively. Also note: additional rain is possible Thursday. (Source: WECT)

Average high temperatures are in the mid 80s in early to mid June in southeastern North Carolina, but several factors will be in-place to keep the values lower than that on Wednesday and Thursday. 60s and 70s are likely in this time. (Source: WECT)

Your Carolina cloud cover and "future radar" model continues to suggest a high likelihood for clouds and showers - both locally and regionally - Wednesday and even into part of Thursday. On a positive note, strong storms are unlikely. (Source: WECT)

A storm system will deliver a wet and unseasonably cool Wednesday as it slowly swirls away from the Carolina Coast. A more seasonably hot weather pattern is likely to redevelop by the weekend. For reference, average daily high temperatures for early to mid June are mid 80s and upper 60s are average for lows.

WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Clouds, showers, and northeast breezes will all conspire to pin temperatures below average. Expect 60s and 70s for all parts of the day. Soaking rain amounts of mainly 0.10 to 0.50 inches appear likely but higher amounts are possible along the coast and lower amounts are possible well inland.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Thursday will have a 30% shower chance and highs mainly in the 70s to around 80. Daily highs will progressively swell through the 80s from Friday into the weekend. A few lower 90s could even begin to mix in inland. Daily shower or storm chances will function near 10% for Friday and the weekend.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself - Wednesday or Thursday. To stay prepared this season, please refer to our comprehensive digital Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.