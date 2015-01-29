First Alert Forecast: wet and cool Wednesday, heat and humidity just ahead

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your local rain model suggests widespread amounts of mainly 0.1 to 0.5 inches Wednesday. Note: locally higher and lower amounts will be possible along the coast and inland, respectively. Also note: additional rain is possible Thursday. (Source: WECT)

Carolina future cloud and radar model showing some partial clearing Thursday morning as dry air begins to filter into the area. (Source: WECT)

A storm system will deliver a wet and unseasonably cool Wednesday as it slowly swirls away from the Carolina Coast. A more seasonably hot weather pattern is likely to redevelop by the weekend. For reference, average daily high temperatures for early to mid June are mid 80s and upper 60s are average for lows.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Clouds, showers, and northeast breezes will all conspire to pin temperatures below average. Expect 60s and 70s for all parts of the day. Soaking rain amounts of mainly 0.10 to 0.50 inches appear likely but higher amounts are possible along the coast and lower amounts are possible well inland.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Thursday will have a 30-40% shower chance mainly for the Wilmington metro area and coastal communities. Inland counties will have a 20% shower chance with highs mainly in the 70s. Daily highs will progressively swell through the 80s from Friday into the weekend. A few lower 90s could even begin to mix in inland. Daily shower or storm chances will function near 10% for Friday and the weekend.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself - Wednesday or Thursday. To stay prepared this season, please refer to our comprehensive digital Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.