First Alert Forecast: wet and cool midweek, warmer days ahead

By: Kellie McGlynn, Meteorologist
A storm system will slog across the Carolinas through midweek. Confidence in clouds, showers, and storms remains high. (Source: WECT) A storm system will slog across the Carolinas through midweek. Confidence in clouds, showers, and storms remains high. (Source: WECT)
Expect cooler days for your midweek. Temperatures start off in the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday morning. (Source: WECT) Expect cooler days for your midweek. Temperatures start off in the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday morning. (Source: WECT)
Rain and storm chance continue for most of the day Wednesday. Rain totals are likely to be higher for areas long the coast. (Source: WECT) Rain and storm chance continue for most of the day Wednesday. Rain totals are likely to be higher for areas long the coast. (Source: WECT)
Precipitation chances decrease from 60% Wednesday, 30% Thursday and 10-20% Friday into the weekend. (Source: WECT) Precipitation chances decrease from 60% Wednesday, 30% Thursday and 10-20% Friday into the weekend. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A sluggish but potent and moisture-rich storm system will bring generally wet and unsettled weather to the Cape Fear Region through Wednesday. A high pressure system will likely deliver a more stable and seasonable brand of weather late in the week. 

TUESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect variable clouds and scattered showers and storms. Some storms may be torrential enough to generate localized poor-drainage flooding. Lows are projected to be in the upper 60s with southwest breezes.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Wednesday will have a shower / storm chance near 60% but that chance will have shrunk to near 30% Thursday and 10-20% by the weekend. Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will return Wednesday and Thursday. A warming trend will take place Friday into the beginning of next week as daytime highs swell to deep 80s to near 90. 

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin Tuesday or Wednesday. To stay prepared this season, please refer to our comprehensive digital Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or by clicking HERE.

