First Alert Forecast: toasty temperatures likely

High pressure will be the main weather maker for the next several days providing dry conditions and continued warmth. Temperatures are likely to stay well above average through the week. Rain chances will stay slim although an isolate shower or storm increases by the weekend and into next week.More >>
High pressure will be the main weather maker for the next several days providing dry conditions and continued warmth. Temperatures are likely to stay well above average through the week. Rain chances will stay slim although an isolate shower or storm increases by the weekend and into next week.More >>
Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.More >>
Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.More >>
Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.More >>
Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.More >>
Hurricanes are irregular visitors to the Cape Fear Region; these ferocious storms require vigilance, preparedness, and, sometimes, life and property-saving action. May 7-13 is Hurricane Preparedness Week.More >>
Hurricanes are irregular visitors to the Cape Fear Region; these ferocious storms require vigilance, preparedness, and, sometimes, life and property-saving action. May 7-13 is Hurricane Preparedness Week.More >>
Hurricane Preparedness Week is your time to prepare for a potential land-falling tropical storm or hurricane. Officials are reminding you that updating your insurance is an important part of preparing.More >>
Hurricane Preparedness Week is your time to prepare for a potential land-falling tropical storm or hurricane. Officials are reminding you that updating your insurance is an important part of preparing.More >>