First Alert Forecast: toasty temperatures likely

Temperatures will continue to run 10 to 15 degrees higher than average for the next several days. (Source: WECT)

Mostly dry conditions linger through the week. Chances will likely rise closer to the weekend. (Source: WECT)

Expect a warm start to Tuesday with temperatures in the middle and upper 60s under mostly clear skies. (Source: WECT)

An upper-level ridge of high pressure will likely deliver at or above-average temperatures and at or below-average rain chances through the work and school week. (Source: WECT)

High pressure will be the main weather maker for the next several days providing dry conditions and continued warmth. Temperatures are likely to stay well above average through the week. Rain chances will stay slim although an isolate shower or storm increases by the weekend and into next week.

MONDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Dry conditions continue through the evening although there is a very small chance that a late afternoon or evening shower or storm could pop up. Lows are expected to stay mild only falling into the middle 60s.

TUESDAY DETAILS: Temperatures continue to run around 10 -15 degrees above average as daytime highs swell into the middle and upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies and slightly humid conditions will last into the afternoon. Lows are projected to be in the upper 60s with warm south breezes.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Through the weekend, sunny skies and low rain chances will rule. Expect nights in the 60s and 70s. Days will have highs at least in the 80s and few lower to mid 90s could mix in for inland areas. Rain chance should ramp up some as we head into next week.

