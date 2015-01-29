First Alert Forecast: decreasing temperatures, increasing rain c - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: decreasing temperatures, increasing rain chances

By: Gabe Ross, Weather Forecaster
An approaching cold front will bring the chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms to start the new week. (Source: WECT) An approaching cold front will bring the chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms to start the new week. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

We're switching gears from hot and dry to warm and humid to start the week. Wilmington saw a high temperature of 91 degrees Saturday, but a cold front and primarily overcast conditions are likely to cool things down a bit. Temperatures will continue to trend slightly down and rain chances will trend upward as a trough of low pressure muscles out the ridge.

SUNDAY DETAILS: Variably to mostly cloudy skies will likely carry through the afternoon with high temperatures in the middle to low 80. A spotty shower or storm is possible throughout the day. Overnight lows are expected to be in the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. 

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: The new week will start out unsettled as an approaching cold front will bring cooler temperatures and a good chance (roughly 50 - 60%) for scattered to numerous showers and storms. High temperatures through the week will drop to the middle and lower 80s, lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: By the end of the week, dry air will begin to filter back to the area providing sunshine and a small chance of showers. Rain chances drop significantly Thursday to 30% and Friday into the weekend at 0-10%.

