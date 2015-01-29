First Alert Forecast:a dry and warm weather pattern ahead

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side with 60s and 70s Tuesday, but 80s will begin to become the norm Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

After a few leftover showers and downpours Tuesday, much lower rain chances will return for Wednesday and Thursday. (Source: WECT)

Tuesday afternoon will have variable clouds and a few leftover showers, but overall, a much lower flood risk than Monday. (Source: WECT)

The low pressure system that brought a significant soaking to the Carolinas will continue to move northeast away from the area. Dry and mild conditions will return and last through the weekend as high pressure builds into the area.

TUESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Skies will begin to clear but a leftover shower can't be ruled out. Low temperatures are projected to be around 60 degrees with light west breezes.

WEDNESDAY DETAILS: Patchy fog is possible during the early morning hours otherwise expect partly sunny skies. Daytime highs are expected to be around 80 degrees. Mostly clear and dry conditions will continue overnight with low in the 60s.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Thursday will likely feature fair skies, afternoon temperatures in the 70s and 80s, and morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Warm and mostly fair conditions, a low-end pop-up storm chance aside, ought to continue for Friday and the weekend, too.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!