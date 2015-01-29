First Alert Forecast: risk of heavy storms and flooding

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Pender and New Hanover counties until 9 p.m.More >>
Stay alert for very active and wet weather as a potent and moisture-laden storm system continues to slog through the eastern Carolinas Monday into Tuesday.More >>
The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.More >>
Southeastern North Carolina's primary NOAA Doppler weather radar, located near Shallotte, Brunswick County, will be offline for most of the week of February 20.More >>
The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Brunswick County Wednesday.More >>
