First Alert Forecast: risk of heavy storms and flooding

ALERT: a potent and moisture-laden storm system brings high confidence in rain, medium-to-high confidence in instances of flooding and thunder, and low-to-medium confidence in instances of severe thunderstorms through Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

Expect heavy rainfall to continue for most of the overnight hours. A few lingering showers are likely for Tuesday before tapering off. (Source: WECT)

Given the high likelihood of heavy rain, the National Weather Service continues to place most of the Carolinas in a Flash Flood Watch. The Flash Flood Watch specific to the Cape Fear Region remains effective until 8 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

A slow moving storm system moving through the Carolinas will bring the chance for heavy rainfall and storms through Tuesday. Be alert for ponding on roadways and minor flooding in poor drainage areas. Once this system moves northeast, quiet and calm conditions return to for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will be on a warming trend reaching above average daytime highs.

FORECAST DETAILS THROUGH MONDAY EVENING: Expect clouds and periods of rain and heavy storms. Be alert for instances of poor-drainage or lowland flooding. Isolated wind and hail issues are possible, too. Also expect temperatures to hover in the 60s and 70s amid east or southeast winds around 15 mph.

FORECAST DETAILS FOR LATE MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY: Expect variable clouds with scattered, leftover showers and storms. A three-day storm total rainfall of 2 to 5 and locally 6+ inches is likely. Also expect temperatures to continue to hover in the 60s and 70s amid variable winds around 15 mph.

** The National Weather Service continues to place the entire Cape Fear Region in a Flash Flood Watch. The Flash Flood Watch is officially effective through Monday and into Tuesday morning. Stay alert! ...especially in times and places of torrential rain. **

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Wednesday and Thursday will likely feature fair skies, afternoon temperatures in the 70s and 80s, and morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Warm and mostly fair conditions, a low-end shower chance aside, ought to continue for Friday and Saturday, too.

