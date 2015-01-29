First Alert Forecast: weekend rain chances to swell - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A high pressure system will preserve bright skies and dry weather across the Cape Fear Region Friday but a moisture-laden storm system is poised to drive cloud coverage and rain chances upward this weekend.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: After a start in the frosty upper 20s and lower 30s, sunshine ought to encourage afternoon temperatures deep into the 50s. Breezes will be light and variable or easterly.

SATURDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly or variably cloudy skies. A stray shower may develop, but most times and places will be dry. Also expect highs in the milder 60s amid light southeasterly breezes.

SUNDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Thicker clouds will deliver scattered to numerous showers and isolated storms. Half an inch or more of rain is likely by Sunday night. Expect temperatures in the 50s and 60s for most of the day.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS FOR EARLY NEXT WEEK: Expect lower rain chances to return Monday and near-zero chances for Tuesday and Wednesday with daytime temperatures in the 40s and 50s and nights mainly in the 30s.

