First Alert Forecast: week to begin bright and cool, then changes...

A high pressure system will preserve bright but cool weather early in the week. A warm front will focus some midweek shower chances with a gradual uptick in temperatures.More >>
Hurricanes are irregular visitors to the Cape Fear Region; these ferocious storms require vigilance, preparedness, and, sometimes, life and property-saving action. May 7-13 is Hurricane Preparedness Week. Do you know your property's risk for the flooding, wind, and surge that hurricanes can bring? Do you have a hurricane kit? An evacuation plan? And are you prepared, if and when the time comes, to take action?More >>
A line of storms that moved through the area early Thursday evening produced a funnel cloud, and a person sent WECT video proof of it.More >>
Hurricane Preparedness Week is your time to prepare for a potential land-falling tropical storm or hurricane. Officials are reminding you that updating your insurance is an important part of preparing.More >>
The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.More >>
