First Alert Forecast: week to begin bright and cool, then changes...

Daytime highs stay on the cool side to start the week before trending more seasonable toward the latter end of the week. (Source: WECT)

Dry conditions will linger into the new week. An unsettled weather pattern will last through the latter half of the week bringing a low chance for showers and storms. (Source: WECT)

Expect a brisk and dry start to Monday with temperatures starting in the upper 40s and low 50s. (Source: WECT)

A high pressure system will preserve bright but cool weather early in the week. A warm front will focus some midweek shower chances with a gradual uptick in temperatures. A stronger storm system could arrive at the tail-end of the week.

FORECAST DETAILS THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT: Enjoy sun and 0% shower chances Monday with west breezes of mainly 5 to 15 mph. Highs: mainly in the pleasant middle 70s. Under clear skies, temperatures will slip deep into the 50s Monday night.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Tuesday through Friday will have daily shower or storm chances in the neighborhood of 30%. Saturday: 50%. Sunday: 10%. Highs in the 70s are likely Tuesday but some toastier 80s could mix in for the late-week days.

