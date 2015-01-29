First Alert Forecast: rain chances to spike shortly...

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

After a wettish Saturday, Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast continues to feature a sunny and seasonably warm weather streak from Mother's Day into next week. (Source: WECT)

Your Carolina cloud cover and "future radar" model continues to indicate a high likelihood for clouds, scattered showers, and isolated thunderstorms Saturday. (Source: WECT)

On Thursday, Wilmington managed to crack 90 for the first time in 2017! For Friday and Saturday, expect incremental changes... first cooler and then wetter. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington officially tagged 90 Thursday, but a slightly cooler and increasingly wet low pressure system will influence our Friday and Saturday weather. Tranquil and seasonably warm weather will return for Mother's Day into next week.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect cloudy or variably cloudy skies and, though a stray shower or storm could pop, most times and places will be dry. Temperatures will likely swell to the 70s to around 80 amid light, mainly easterly breezes.

SATURDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect mostly cloudy skies and, though there could be a few dry periods, scattered to numerous showers and isolated storms. Temperatures will hover in the 70s for most hours amid light west or north breezes.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: All hours of Mother's Day Sunday will feature sunny or partly sunny skies and most hours will have temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Enjoy, mom! Sunny 80s days are likely early next week.

