First Alert Forecast: rain chances to spike shortly... - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: rain chances to spike shortly...

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
On Thursday, Wilmington managed to crack 90 for the first time in 2017! For Friday and Saturday, expect incremental changes... first cooler and then wetter. (Source: WECT) On Thursday, Wilmington managed to crack 90 for the first time in 2017! For Friday and Saturday, expect incremental changes... first cooler and then wetter. (Source: WECT)
Your Carolina cloud cover and "future radar" model continues to indicate a high likelihood for clouds, scattered showers, and isolated thunderstorms Saturday. (Source: WECT) Your Carolina cloud cover and "future radar" model continues to indicate a high likelihood for clouds, scattered showers, and isolated thunderstorms Saturday. (Source: WECT)
After a wettish Saturday, Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast continues to feature a sunny and seasonably warm weather streak from Mother's Day into next week. (Source: WECT) After a wettish Saturday, Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast continues to feature a sunny and seasonably warm weather streak from Mother's Day into next week. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Wilmington officially tagged 90 Thursday, but a slightly cooler and increasingly wet low pressure system will influence our Friday and Saturday weather. Tranquil and seasonably warm weather will return for Mother's Day into next week.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect cloudy or variably cloudy skies and, though a stray shower or storm could pop, most times and places will be dry. Temperatures will likely swell to the 70s to around 80 amid light, mainly easterly breezes.

SATURDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect mostly cloudy skies and, though there could be a few dry periods, scattered to numerous showers and isolated storms. Temperatures will hover in the 70s for most hours amid light west or north breezes.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: All hours of Mother's Day Sunday will feature sunny or partly sunny skies and most hours will have temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Enjoy, mom! Sunny 80s days are likely early next week.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!

  • Inside WECT.comMore>>

  • First Alert Weather Tools

    First Alert Weather Tools

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:03 GMT
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>

  • First Alert Weather NewsFirst Alert Weather NewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: rain chances to spike shortly...

    First Alert Forecast: rain chances to spike shortly...

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:22 AM EDT2017-05-12 10:22:06 GMT

    Wilmington officially tagged 90 Thursday, but a slightly cooler and increasingly wet low pressure system will influence our Friday and Saturday weather. Tranquil and seasonably warm weather will return for Mother's Day into next week.

    More >>

    Wilmington officially tagged 90 Thursday, but a slightly cooler and increasingly wet low pressure system will influence our Friday and Saturday weather. Tranquil and seasonably warm weather will return for Mother's Day into next week.

    More >>

  • 'Hurricane Hunters' visit NC as part of hurricane awareness tour

    'Hurricane Hunters' visit NC as part of hurricane awareness tour

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:28:57 GMT
    Major Devon Meister of the United States Air Force says a comming misconception is that pilots fly over a hurricane. Instead pilots fly directly through the storm at a reduced rate of speed. (Source: WECT)Major Devon Meister of the United States Air Force says a comming misconception is that pilots fly over a hurricane. Instead pilots fly directly through the storm at a reduced rate of speed. (Source: WECT)

    Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.

    More >>

    Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.

    More >>

  • Weather Alert Wednesday keeps your weather aware

    Weather Alert Wednesday keeps your weather aware

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:38 AM EDT2017-05-09 15:38:26 GMT

    Hurricane awareness week wouldn't be complete without a Weather Alert Wednesday event with the First Alert Meteorologists from WECT.

    More >>

    Hurricane awareness week wouldn't be complete without a Weather Alert Wednesday event with the First Alert Meteorologists from WECT.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly