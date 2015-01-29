First Alert Forecast: drier, less humid weather on the horizon - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: drier, less humid weather on the horizon

By: Gabe Ross, Weather Forecaster
Connect
Although skies begin to clear, a pop up shower or thunderstomr is possible Thursday afternoon (Source: WECT) Although skies begin to clear, a pop up shower or thunderstomr is possible Thursday afternoon (Source: WECT)
Cooler air behind showers and storms, will restrict temperature to the mid and upper 70s Thursday afternoon (Source: WECT) Cooler air behind showers and storms, will restrict temperature to the mid and upper 70s Thursday afternoon (Source: WECT)
your planning forecast highlights a turn up in temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend. (Source: WECT) your planning forecast highlights a turn up in temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Leftover wrap-around showers and a few storms are still possible Thursday, but the severe potential will continue to wane. Much drier weather is on tap for Friday and Saturday.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly to variably cloudy skies. Isolated to scattered showers and storms may develop but, overall, rain coverage will be lower than previous days. Expect cooler highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy mainly sunny skies and lower humidity levels. Expect light west breezes, and afternoon highs mainly in the middle 80s.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Daily highs are likely to swell into the upper 80s to near 90 Sunday. Mostly to partly sunny and dry skies ought to the rule. The exception: a chance for a shower or storm near 10% Saturday and near 30% Sunday and Memorial Day.

NEXT WEEK: Continued somewhat hot and humid with a few isolated showers and storms Tuesday. Daily highs reach the middle and upper 80s with lows near 70. 

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Inside WECT.comMore>>

  • First Alert Weather Tools

    First Alert Weather Tools

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:03 GMT
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>

  • First Alert Weather NewsFirst Alert Weather NewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: drier, less humid weather on the horizon

    First Alert Forecast: drier, less humid weather on the horizon

    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:49 AM EDT2017-05-25 10:49:49 GMT
    your planning forecast highlights a turn up in temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend. (Source: WECT)your planning forecast highlights a turn up in temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend. (Source: WECT)

    Leftover wrap-around showers and a few storms are still possible Thursday, but the severe potential will continue to wane. Much drier weather is on tap for Friday and Saturday.

    More >>

    Leftover wrap-around showers and a few storms are still possible Thursday, but the severe potential will continue to wane. Much drier weather is on tap for Friday and Saturday.

    More >>

  • Hurricane cone-ology

    Hurricane cone-ology

    Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.

    More >>

    Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.

    More >>

  • 'Hurricane Hunters' visit NC as part of hurricane awareness tour

    'Hurricane Hunters' visit NC as part of hurricane awareness tour

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:28:57 GMT
    Major Devon Meister of the United States Air Force says a comming misconception is that pilots fly over a hurricane. Instead pilots fly directly through the storm at a reduced rate of speed. (Source: WECT)Major Devon Meister of the United States Air Force says a comming misconception is that pilots fly over a hurricane. Instead pilots fly directly through the storm at a reduced rate of speed. (Source: WECT)

    Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.

    More >>

    Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly