First Alert Forecast: wet Wednesday leads to dry and cooler Thursday

Temperatures take a roller coaster ride over the next few days.A brief cool down is expected for Thursday before mild temperatures return. (Source: WECT)

A low pressure system is likely to slide across the Carolinas Wednesday. Clouds and showers are very likely but severe storms, flooding, and / or winter weather are not. (Source: WECT)

A speedy rain system will soak the eastern Carolinas for much of Wednesday and Wednesday night. Following the system, a spell of seasonably cool air is likely for Thursday and, deep in the long-range period, a dose of even colder air appears probable for the days after Christmas. In between, relatively mild air remains in your forecast for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect moderate, to at times, heavy bouts of rain lasting through most of the evening which could lead to some ponding on the roads as you head home. Rain will gradually taper overnight leading to variably cloudy skies. Thunder is possible but severe storms are unlikely. Most spots will net 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain. Low temperatures are projected to be in the middle and low 40s amid cool northeast breezes.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Widespread rain will likely have ended. Light northerly breezes will support seasonably cool temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Winter officially arrives with the winter solstice at 11:28 a.m. and, accordingly, December 21 will be the "shortest day" of the year with 9 hours, 52 minutes, and 8 seconds of daylight.

EXTENDED FORECAST DETAILS:Friday and Saturday will likely feature variable clouds, a chance of fog, low to moderate shower chances, daytime temperatures cresting in the balmy 60s and 70s, and nighttime temperatures in the too-warm-for-frost 40s and 50s. Sunday and Christmas Day Monday will likely have mostly cloudy skies, moderate shower chances, and highs in the 60s. Nippier highs in the 40s or 50s are in the forecast for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

